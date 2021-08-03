Selway Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Selway Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Sysco by 17.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 14.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 56.5% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 149,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of -144.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.57. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

