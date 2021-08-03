Selway Asset Management Sells 600 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Selway Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.2% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $462,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.76. 108,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.