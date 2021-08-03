Sentivate Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $32.23 million and $508,359.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00802817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00094498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,578,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

