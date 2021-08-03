Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.
Shares of SSDOY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.69 and a beta of 0.31.
Shiseido Company Profile
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
