Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SSDOY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

