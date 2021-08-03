Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €197.27 ($232.09).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) on Tuesday, hitting €127.20 ($149.65). The stock had a trading volume of 101,917 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €148.00. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

