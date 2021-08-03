Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

MATD opened at GBX 2.83 ($0.04) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.61. Petro Matad has a 12 month low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12).

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.