Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 379.17 ($4.95).

Shares of Rotork stock traded down GBX 23.60 ($0.31) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 339.20 ($4.43). 2,770,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 31.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 347.15. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

