Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

BAG stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 564.10 ($7.37). 58,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. A.G. BARR has a 52-week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 588 ($7.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £631.96 million and a P/E ratio of 32.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 534.02.

In related news, insider Mark Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £51,700 ($67,546.38). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,084 shares of company stock worth $5,214,800.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

