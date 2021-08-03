Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rises By 26.1%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 449,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,352. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGLOY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price target on Anglo American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

