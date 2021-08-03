Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Grows By 18.4%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 591.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

