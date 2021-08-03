Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Drops By 21.5%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 78,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,556. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,960,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,428,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,260,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

