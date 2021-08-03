Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Expands By 22.0%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 22,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.41. The company had a trading volume of 153,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

