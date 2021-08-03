Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Increases By 18.0%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,800 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 665,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Clarus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Clarus has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.45 million, a PE ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

