Short Interest in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Declines By 16.6%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 278,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,954 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CODI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. 140,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

