Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Expands By 20.5%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,028,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DHY stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,271,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 417,690 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

