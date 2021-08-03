Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Decreases By 12.6%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 8,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. 54,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $982.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, analysts predict that DHT will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after buying an additional 511,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after buying an additional 238,683 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of DHT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,978,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 268,498 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

