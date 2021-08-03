Short Interest in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Drops By 22.4%

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,700 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDY. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 184,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 570,464 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 384,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.62. 166,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,674. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

