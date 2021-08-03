Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Declines By 15.6%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,897. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.57.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

