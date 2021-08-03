Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Declines By 20.9%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 236,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

