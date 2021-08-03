Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Decreases By 21.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,985. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $47.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.74.

