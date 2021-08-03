Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Drops By 23.9%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,041,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FORW opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Forwardly has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

