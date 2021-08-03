Short Interest in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Expands By 19.0%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Genetron stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.36. Genetron has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $31.54.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.
About Genetron
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.