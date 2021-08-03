Short Interest in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Drops By 12.3%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 20,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.76. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.