Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Expands By 23.1%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTBIF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

GTBIF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. 268,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

