Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Decreases By 13.8%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 27,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 61.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

