Short Interest in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Expands By 24.6%

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,026. The company has a market cap of $172.00 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.