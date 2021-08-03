Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Drops By 15.2%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 13,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORC shares. TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,913,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,907. The company has a market cap of $462.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 36.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.