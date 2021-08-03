Short Interest in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Decreases By 19.4%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ROYTL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 94,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,818. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.