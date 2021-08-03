Short Interest in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Decreases By 19.4%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ROYTL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 94,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,818. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.