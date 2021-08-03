Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Declines By 18.3%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of PIFYF remained flat at $$0.32 during trading on Tuesday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

