Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Drops By 15.2%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,152,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 9,619,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 328.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. 7,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,773. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWCDF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.28 target price (down previously from C$39.00) on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

