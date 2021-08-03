Short Interest in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Grows By 20.0%

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PFPT stock opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.20. Proofpoint has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 24.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 144.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

