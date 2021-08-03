Short Interest in Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Increases By 33.3%

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRXM opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Proxim Wireless has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30.
About Proxim Wireless
Read More: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Proxim Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proxim Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.