Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expands By 18.2%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 290,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of ROLL traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.92. 2,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,442. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.52. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

