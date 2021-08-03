Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Expands By 19.5%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,100 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 578,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.4 days.

Roche stock opened at $392.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.03. Roche has a 1-year low of $308.57 and a 1-year high of $392.90.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

