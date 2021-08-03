Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Drops By 18.7%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.69. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

