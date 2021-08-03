Short Interest in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Grows By 21.4%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tata Motors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,681,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tata Motors by 99.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,920,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,264 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,985,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tata Motors by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,651,000 after acquiring an additional 505,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tata Motors by 30.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,315,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,999 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 105,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.