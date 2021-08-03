Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Drops By 14.5%

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. 32,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $75.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.
