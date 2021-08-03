Short Interest in Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Increases By 21.2%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 412.0 days.

XROLF stock opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.11. Xero has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $118.84.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero tax tools.

