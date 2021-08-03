SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.57 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. SI-BONE has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $37.21.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other SI-BONE news, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $37,091.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday. assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.