Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,706,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,871,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,704,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.84. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.