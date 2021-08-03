Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $33.76.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

