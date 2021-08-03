Sientra (SIEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Sientra to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $459.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56. Sientra has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sientra stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Sientra at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

