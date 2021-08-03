Signify Health (SGFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Signify Health to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Signify Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. On average, analysts expect Signify Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

SGFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

