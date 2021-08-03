Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.57 ($54.79).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Signify in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

