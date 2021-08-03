Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Cowen

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target raised by Cowen from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.38.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $78.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

