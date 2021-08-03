Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silk Road Medical in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SILK. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $51.52 on Monday. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after purchasing an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 277,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after acquiring an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $298,682.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,725.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,905. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

