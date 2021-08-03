Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.18

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 230546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.60.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.319743 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

In other news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$30,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$991,568.68. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$25,038.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,800. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,501 shares of company stock worth $382,417.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.