Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SPG stock opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

