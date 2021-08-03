Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.
Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
SPG stock opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.
SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
