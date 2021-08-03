Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.38-10.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.700-$10.800 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.32. 2,127,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.13.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
