Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.38-10.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.700-$10.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.32. 2,127,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

