Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

SPG stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.41. 84,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.08. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $136.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

